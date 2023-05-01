Werewolf Emthengold, a handsome young man who hails from Jamaica, was on Date Rush to find love

He ended up choosing Beauty, a stunning Ghanaian single mom, over Rebecca, an incident that made the latter fall flat on the floor

However, a week after that, Werewolf suggests things are not going on so well with the date he chose

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Werewolf, the gentleman from Jamaica who came on Date Rush to find love, and ended up settling on a beautiful single mother from Ghana called Beauty, has suggested that their relationship is not going so well.

This was after the Date Rush crew interviewed the gentleman to find out how things were with the date he chose.

According to Werewolf, he hardly checks up on Beauty and thinks that things are not looking too good, although he hopes that something may change.

Werewolf singing for Beauty Photo credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Twitter

"If two people want to work out together, we have to put our egos aside. Without that, we cannot go anywhere," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

What Beauty on Date Rush says about her Jamaican date Werewolf Emthengold

Beauty, on the other hand, said when she was talked to that she likes Werewolf very much and hopes they will go far in their relationship.

She also admitted that he hardly checks on her as she is the one who does most of the calling and texting as well.

Avid fans of the famous love reality show yearn to hear from both sides of the story at the reunion that usually happens at the end of the season when all the couples are invited to share their experiences.

How Werewolf got Rebecca to collapse after choosing Beauty

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Rebecca, a stunning young woman looking for love on Date Rush, had a deep affection for Jamaican native Werewolf Emthengold.

Werewolf chose to go with Beauty, a similarly beautiful young woman who is the mother of an eight-year-old child.

Rebecca was so upset when she realised she couldn't go on a date with the werewolf that she lost her balance and needed assistance from a competitor to get back up.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh