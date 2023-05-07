Prophet Nigel Gaisie of the Prophet Hill Chapel got engaged in a squabble with Kwame A-Plus

This occurred on United Showbiz when an argument erupted regarding who knew the Bible better

Nigel Gaisie thought it would be a big mistake for A-Plus to think he's better at the Bible, but Kwame also put up a strong argument

Prophetic Hill Chapel founder and leader, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, had a tense moment with famous Ghanaian entertainment icon Kwame Asare Obeng better known as A-Plus.

The incident happened on the night of Saturday, May 6, 2023, on United Showbiz when each of the two suggested they knew the Bible better than the other.

In a snippet of the video that was shared on social media, the cleric was heard saying:

"I am a historian. I studied history at the University of Ghana. We have the universal truth, which is the Bible. It will be a big mistake for A-Plus to think he knows the Bible more than I do".

A-Plus immediately interjected to explain that he comes from a strong Christian background and was raised to know the Bible thoroughly.

"I can tell you where every scripture is in the Bible. I used to go from house to house to preach because I was raised in a strong Jehovah's Witness family", he said.

Reactions to the argument between Kwame A-Plus and Nigel Gaisie

The argument between the two icons caused a debate on social media when the video was shared online by UTV's Twitter handle. Below are some of the reactions so far.

@smootlovegh said:

Quoting the bible and listing the books of the bible and even quoting the verses, doe not mean you know the bible lol . Even children cam do that the wisdom to explain scripture is the same as just reading and listing books in the bible . A plus is a joker lol

@1OriginalAiK mentioned:

There is a vast difference in knowing, understanding and putting the word of God to practice. That’s where most Christian’s and men of God fall short. Practising the word of God also requires a different level of Grace. Reciting the Bible A-z alone doesn’t give u understanding.

Watch the video below:

