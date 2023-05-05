Multiple Award-winning Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has proven that education is essential regardless of whether one has made it in life or not

He shared a photo from a lecture at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) suggesting he is still learning

The news comes days after he released his fifth studio album called 5th Dimension on April 28, 2023

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has hinted that he is back in school and is studying at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

This update comes days after he released his 5th Dimension album on April 28, 2023.

Stonebwoy during lectures at GIMPA. Image Credit: @stonebwoy

Stonebwoy shared a photo from one of his lectures

Stonebwoy shared the photo on his official and verified Snapchat handle.

In the photo, he captured the moment in the lecture hall as a lecturer taught a lesson.

In the photo, there were a few empty seats and a female student seated two seats in front of him.

There was a projector displaying the lesson that was being taught for the day on the whiteboard.

He attached one of the songs off his recently released album 5th Dimension called Life and Money.

He also tagged the name of the institution, GIMPA, before sharing the photo.

Captioning the post, he indicated that education never stops. He wrote:

Still learning...

Below is the photo Stonebwoy posted on his Snapchat handle.

Stonebwoy attends lectures at GIMPA. Image Credit: @stonebwoy

