Despite Media, specifically, Peacefmonline, has celebrated a milestone achieved by their sister station UTV

During the VGMA night under the new host of United Showbiz, MzGee, the show was still able to reach 26k views on Facebook alone

Followers of the station have celebrated the high patronize, as some promised to keep supporting them

During the highly-patronized Vodafone Ghana Music Awards on the night of May 6, 2023, Despite Media celebrated reaching more than 26k views on United Showbiz with MzGee.

Since the beloved actress and presenter Nana Ama McBrown left the show, many expected the viewership to drop due to her level of influence. However, United Showbiz seems to still retain its authority.

On the Facebook handle of Peacefmononline, the station posted the viewership milestone that won the admiration of many of its ardent viewers and followers.

"Even On A VGMA Night, #UnitedShowbiz with Mzgee hit 26k on Facebook live," they said.

Fans happy United Showbiz got high views during VGMA

The post has garnered thousands of reactions from the fanbase of UTV. Check out some of the comments they dropped below.

Salomey Ansong said:

The views are not necessary but the content of the program. Vim lady made it clear. Let support each other and learn something. Thank you

Mhízz Mary Poundz commented:

Real definition of I've moved on but you dey miss ur ex lowkey style biaa bi ex bi y3 sweet

Maame Esi indicated:

When did this viewer thing became news pressure paa nie , if you like hit 100000k views. Still #onuashowtyme

Prince Nana Brown Gaisie stated:

Utv don't worry, we shall hold you in high esteem....Let's not think about Empress, she is also working to survive, we love her.

Piesie Esther rejoices after Black Sherif was declared Artiste Of The Year in video

In another development, when Black Sherif was announced as the major title winner at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Piesie Esther, the Gospel Artist of the Year, demonstrated an unexpected reaction.

Piesie's response was recorded as Black Sherif received the Artiste of the Year award. She appeared to be celebrating as though the success also applied to her.

This is very different from how she implied she would feel if she were to lose the coveted title.

Source: YEN.com.gh