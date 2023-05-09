A woman has been offered a monthly stipend by Samuel Tobin for the rest of her life

Samuel Tobin, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tobinco group of companies, has promised to give a woman a monthly allowance for her remaining years on earth.

Samuel Tobin made the offer when the woman came to the Dr Thomas Wyatt Assembly of the Church of Pentecost.

The Presbyterian woman has a problem with her spinal cord and came to the church to ask for financial help to seek treatment.

In a video posted on Instagram by Zionfelixdotcom, Samuel Tobin asked the woman why she did not seek support from her church but had instead come to the Church of Pentecost.

Where do you fellowship? Kanda Presby? Why didn’t you go to a Presby Minister? You have been a Presbyterian and given offerings to the church since you were young. Why won’t the Presby church help you now in your old age when you have a problem with your back?

What the needy woman told Tobinco CEO Samuel Tobin at the church

The woman indicated that she had not informed the church of her predicament.

“I haven’t told them,” she said.

The presiding elder of the Pentecost church indicated that she must inform her church since the body of Christ's role is to share the word of God and help each other when in need.

“You should tell them. The church does not only lead us to Christ but we also help each other. So, when you are in difficulty and the church cannot help you, that is not good. Many people come here and tell us their church has supported them to an extent and ask to be helped with whatever is left.”

After listening to the woman’s story, Samuel Tobin said he would give her the money needed for her hospital bills and some money every month.

