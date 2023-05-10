A 15-year-old boy who appealed for support as he played his song many days ago has received great help from people

Days after his appeal, a famous Nigerian music director, Avalon Okpe, gave him a free video shoot deal

Nigerians rejoiced that the young man was getting the attention that he needed for his music career

A young Nigerian boy, oluwa_femzy1, who begged for people's support as he released a song, has finally found his helper.

In an earlier video of him on Instagram, the boy asked people to follow him on all social media platforms and support his growth.

Many people were happy on the boy's behalf. Photo source: oluwa_femzy1, avalonokpe

The boy's vocal delivery amazed people. Despite how humble his room looked, he demonstrated great dedication to his art.

Watch his video below:

Nigerian boy with good voice gets helper

In a post shared by GossipMill, a popular video director, Avalon Okpe, said he would like to shoot a free music video for him.

He said it was his contribution to the young boy's music career.

Here is a screenshot of the music director's promise:

Netizens shared different comments as some applauded the young boy, saying he has got skills.

Below are some of the reactions:

fineboy_shocker said:

"This boy no sabi speak English well but he flows mad, when god give you talent, nothing fit spoil am….I wish I get enough to sponsor him to school so very talented."

irawoskitchen said:

"I don follow you Femi..not just because you are talented but cos of your name."

charming_rayy said:

"This boy is giving Seyi vibes run for his money what you are too good thank God the world found you more grace."

black_caramel_001' said:

"Awww. Grace found him."

iam_austine_reno said:

"Grace na ur mate?"

Boy with amazing voice shoots to fame

