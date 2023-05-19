A Liberian man, Gary, has noted that Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, will not be certified by the Guinness World Records

According to him, she went against the principles of the cook-a-thon by showing off dance moves while cooking

Social media users have reacted massively to the video, with many blasting the young man for his opinion

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Liberian man has kicked against the idea of Hilda Baci breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

His statement has, however, earned him insults from Nigerians who dragged him for criticising Hilda.

Liberian man accuses Hilda Baci of breaking rules of GWR Photo credit: Habib Musliu/Getty Images, Hilda Baci/Instagram

Source: UGC

According to the Liberian man with the handle @garytheblogger on Instagram, Hilda Baci would not break the record because she acted against the rules of the cook-a-thon.

He claimed that the chef danced, twerked and did legwork while cooking, which he claims should not have happened.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The young man added that Guinness World Record is not 'crazy' to give her the award because she was asked to cook, not to dance.

In his words:

“The Nigerian so called Hilda Baci was twerking while cooking, Guinness Book of World Record are not cra*zy people, they said cook and break record.

"Hilda Baci was DANCING legwork by Pocolee, the fun fact is that we are proud of her from Liberia as well because she is a strong young lady but she is nowhere near our Great Chef Aloycious.”

See the screenshot reposted by @tori4town9ja below:

Social media reactions

Perbblow said:

"If we run enter you now. Them go say we don resume bully from where we stop."

Razmash_ asked:

"How much is Liberia?I want to buy it for my king."

Noviannated reacted:

"All I see is envy! When it comes to Nigeria, all other African countries have something crawling on their skin called bitterness."

Soyoufoundshayne commented:

"If Nigerians start their own now, they’ll tag us toxic."

Big_rahim_yu_ reacted:

"Liberia get anything? Na for Liberia goat for Dey eat stone while the president Dey use hand pursue fly if him Dey give speech."

Itz_dedede added:

"Please go and sit down your brain must be tired."

Kumziie added:

"Dis is coming from a place called "Jealousy "

See the post below:

Liberian chef tries to break Hilda Baci's record

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Wonyean Aloycious Gaye, a chef from Liberia, declared his intention to beat Hilda Baci's cooking record.

This occurred immediately after the Nigerian chef spent over 100 hours cooking at Amore Gardens in Lagos State. If Hilda were to receive a Guinness World Records certification, she would surpass Lata Tondon, an Indian chef who now holds the record for the most number of hours spent cooking. According to a new update posted on Facebook by Liberian Music Industry, renowned Liberian chef Wonyean Aloycious has pledged to smash the record.

According to the Liberian Music Industry, the chef has already travelled seven hours to meet Chef Hilda.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng