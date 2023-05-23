A video of two men advising Ghanaians in good financial standing not to travel abroad has caused a stir online

In their defence, the men said living abroad has its disadvantages, hence there is no need for people who are living in comfort to travel in search of greener pastures

Peeps who reacted to the video were divided in their opinions regarding the advice given by the men

Two young Ghanaian men currently living in the United States of America have ignited a debate on social media after they admonished persons who are gainfully employed in Ghana with good incomes not to travel abroad in search of greener pastures.

The two men who advised well-to-do Ghanaians not to travel abroad in search of greener pastures. Photo credit:@isaacowusu170/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video that has since gone viral, the duo explained that people who are living a life of comfort in Ghana should not bother travelling abroad because life in another man's country is not easy.

They buttressed their point by saying that there is no reason for someone who is already living a soft life back home to travel abroad only to stress themselves with work when such a person could remain in Ghana and continue to enjoy whatever he or she is getting from his or her workplace.

"What we go through is not easy and I am not saying do not travel, but left to me if you have money, a place to sleep and even a car, I don't see the reason why you should travel with the intent of seeking greener pastures. Such people will come here and eventually cry because they are filled with regret," one of them said.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 300 likes and 40 comments.

Ghanaians react to the advice of the two men

Netizens who reacted to the video were divided in their opinions with some agreeing with them.

Only move on reacted:

In 25 years, the people that stayed in Ghana will turn out to be leaders and we that stayed abroad will only have a house.

triciaskloding1 Tricia replied:

They will never understand this issue until they travel. Just allow them to come, they will testify one day. Hmmm

Mavis Ama Owusu Frim added:

You were a police officer in Ghana, why did you travel?

Source: YEN.com.gh