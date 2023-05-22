A young man has sparked debate on TikTok after he dropped photos to mark his physical transformation after moving to the UK

In the video, the man revealed that he has been living in Ghana for the past 25 years and recently moved to the UK just six months ago

Social media users who reacted to the video remain divided in their opinions about the testimony of the man

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Mixed reactions have greeted the move by a young Ghanaian man to flaunt his massive physical transformation after he moved to the UK.

Taking to TikTok, @king_bruce25, the young man who claimed to have been in Ghana for 25 years shared photos of his time in his home country.

Man drops photos to flaunt his physical transformation Photo credit:/@king_bruce25/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The first set of photos portrayed the young man as someone who was struggling financially as his facial expression showed him looking visibly sad and dejected.

The next set of photos which was taken in the UK sought to paint a picture that the young man was now living a soft life.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Unlike the previous photos, the man this time around looked fresh with his skin looking very radiant.

The man revealed that he had been living in the United Kingdom for just six months and could already see massive changes in his life.

The video which was captioned "25 years in Ghana and 6 months in the UK" had gathered over 30,000 likes and 1000 comments at the ti of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Peeeps react to the video of the Ghanaian man

Ghanaians who reacted to the video remain divided in their opinions with some saying there is nothing for the man to boastful about.

konaduelizabeth83 replied:

Nothing has change and I hope you wont return to Ghana again. So stay in uk

prisca_kin03 added:

you forgot to download filters in Ghana

Richie Orphan Comics commented:

You finally bought a phone with filters in the UK

Street hawker shares transformational photos

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young man has become a source of motivation for people who think that all hope is lost.

This comes after he shared throwback photos of his time in Ghana and now that he lives abroad.

A TikTok video which has since gone viral first showed a series of photos of the young man during his time in Ghana, where he was seen working at a construction site as a mason. and a street hawker.

The other set of photos also showed him living the good life abroad as he looked neat and fresh.

Man shares time in Ghana and now that he lives abroad

In a related development, another young man grabbed the headlines after he shared photos of his time in Ghana as compared to now that he currently lives abroad.

In a short video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man @ralph_aisen shared a series of photos of his time in Ghana where he was captured standing at a place which appeared to be a farm and his time abroad.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh