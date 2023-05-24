A young boy fell into a deep sleep with a bottle of soft drink in his hand and a plate of food beside him

The boy already drank more than half of the soft drink and may have started eating his food when sleep came knocking

The funny video was posted by @derikmac5, and it has gone viral, generating funny reactions from many TikTok users

TikTok users are having a good laugh over the video of a young boy who slept off with a bottle of drink in his hands.

In the video posted by @derikmac5, the boy was sitting outside a house when he started feeling sleepy.

The boy suddenly woke up, and the soft drink and food poured away. Photo credit: TikTok/@derikmac5.

He had a bottle that contained a soft drink which he had already gulped halfway before nature overpowered him, and he slept off.

Video shows how boy slept off while sitting

Interestingly, he was in a sitting position while he slept, and a plate of food lay beside him.

At a point, the sleep drove him off the edge, and he nearly fell. As he tried to get hold of himself, he threw away his soft drink and the plate of food.

The video has gone viral and elicited laughter and funny comments.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of sleeping boy

@Nalwamba's queen said:

"The way he was protecting his food yet the soda also was tired."

@dare_prof commented:

"This is Brother Bernard's son."

@user49761522511

"Ohh no no no I can't accept that."

@NataliaAshNat's reacted:

"Double tragedy."

@Raphton said:

"My evening lessons be like this."

@MACDONALD commented:

"Me every Monday at work."

@tookoolbailey said:

"So tired hush little man better days coming."

@Iyke De Noble Man reacted:

"He don give wahala finish so why sleep no go carry am."

@Abbeycity said:

"Eyaa! Sorry sorry, e pain me."

@Teacher Jkim said:

"There is a proverb that says that if you want everything, you will miss everything."

