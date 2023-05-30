Popular content creator, Father Ankrah has become the newest Ghanaian recipient of the YouTube Gold Play Button

He thanked his team and his followers for supporting him on his journey as a content creator

Social media users who reacted to the video also congratulated him for attaining such recognition

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber and skit maker, Father Ankrah has joined the enviable list of Ghanaian content creators who have received the prestigious YouTube Gold Play Button..

The popular YouTuber who is known for his comedy skits was given the Gold Play Button after surpassing one million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Father Ankrah receives Gold Play Button Photo credit: @+Plus1 TV/ YouTube

Source: Youtube

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, Father Ankrah who acted shy during the brief presentation, expressed delight that his hardwork has been acknowledged and rewarded.

He also thanked his team and his followers for supporting and encouraging him on his content creation journey.

"Ive been on YouTube for 7 months and TikTok for 1 year now" he revealed during the presentation.

Dubbed as the 'African Charlie Chaplin', Father Ankrah has over 500 videos on YouTube with 1.16 million subscribers.

Watch the video

Ghnainans congratulate him on this massive milestone

Social media users who reacted to the news of the of Father Ankrah's award thronged the comment section of the video to commend him.

G.Frimpong replied:

His comedy be international and am sure he really knows the youtube algorithm as well. Youtube shorts engage a lot of subscribers paa

Kwame Dapaah added:

Is very true No one will talk about it because of Jealousy let him do something Bad or get into trouble all the media houses will talk about it is so sad that Ghana we are our own enemies in the country. God bless you +plus 1 TV.

TS replied:

u deserve everything father A n ur son too u take the comedy stand to the next high level i respect n love u n ur work guys tumbs up to the great team.

Bless Acquaye congratulated:

This is very impressive it took wode maya years to get one million , but he's done it within a year.

Lili win shdes YouTubers, shows off his plaques

According to Lil Win, unlike other YouTubers, he has three separate channels on that platform, and they have all garnered a considerable number of followers and have received plaques from YouTube.

Source: YEN.com.gh