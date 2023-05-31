Ibrahim Mahama is a renowned Ghanaian millionaire who owns Engineers and Planners, and many other businesses

He was spotted in Tema directing traffic at 2am so some trucks could be transported to the Upper East Region

After the video was posted on social media, several people commented, applauding the businessman for doing what other rich men will not do

The founder of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, has been filmed directing traffic at Tema in the Greater Accra Region at dawn.

In the video, Ibrahim Mahama is seen in the middle of the road with people believed to be his employees, directing traffic on a stretch of road.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by Yayra Klutse, showed that Ibrahim Mahama was directing giant trucks. Yayra said the trucks were being transported to a region in the north of Ghana for mining purposes.

Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama directs traffic. Photo Credit: @YayraKoku.

Source: Twitter

The caption of the video indicated that this happened at 2am on May 29, 2023, somewhere in Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

“This was 2am yesterday. Mr. Ibrahim Mahama supervised the transportation of newly acquired mining equipment from Tema to the new mining site, in the Upper East Region.”

Ibrahim Mahama is one of Ghana’s richest businessmen. He is a household name in the construction and mining industry.

He was recently adjudged Ghana’s Mining and Engineering CEO of the Year at the 7th Ghana CEO Summit 2023.

Reactions to the video on Twitter

Some internet users have been commenting on the video. Below are some of them:

@mahama_abdulai said:

He shd be having a REFLECTOR on in the first place. Secondly, he shd not be here if he had a trusted FLEET MANAGER n his Lieutenants at post. My take.

@Feenicks11 wrote:

The big men always work extra harder to make all ends meet equally. I am learning and even more glad to be alive in this 21st century where erything goes to the net. Keep up sir

@uriahkarikari commented:

The life of an entrepreneur. If you want it done well, you do it yourself when you can.

@oparedawuro mentioned:

What did you expect? That’s his work and business. He is seriously working late in the night and your business is telling us with a video that someone is working? Get working hard, let a someone else post a video of you working hard late in the night.

@Michael39200522 added:

God bless you sir for your hard work and good heart. A very serious mind

Watch the video below:

Ibrahim Mahama to sponsor the treatment of former NSMQ contestant with Bipolar in South Africa

In a previous story, Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama sponsored Ningwei Leonard Lanyeli, a brilliant student suffering from bipolar, to get treatment in South Africa.

Ibrahim Mahama offered to help when he heard that the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) genius had bipolar disorder that hindered his optometry studies at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The businessman pledged to sponsor Lanyeli's remaining university education and additional studies abroad.

Source: YEN.com.gh