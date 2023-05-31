A video of a how young man who worked as a construction worker has transformed over the years has warmed hearts online

In a video, the man dropped before and after photos of himself to show how far he has come in life

Social media users who reacted to the video commended the young man for using his story to inspire others

A young Ghanaian man has given hope to many people after he dropped before and after photos on social media to show how he had transformed beautifully.

In a video that has since gone viral, the man shared old photos of his young self where he was working at a construction site.

Man who was once a construction worker flaunts wealth Photo credit:@rockson888/TikTok

The old photos painted a picture of someone who once struggled financially, as he looked skinny and had an angry look.

The video then showed another set of photos which described his present reality.

This time around, the massive transformation the man had undergone over the years was telling.

Unlike the previous set of photos, the man had gained weight and was looking fresh.

He acted like a boss as he posed for pictures standing near flashy cars in a nice house.

It remains unclear what job the man does to warrant such a sudden change in fortune, however, the video seeks to glorify God and also give hope to people who may have given up on living a prosperous life.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 900 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to the massive transformation of the young man

Social media users who reacted to the video praised the young man for the massive transformation he had undergone over the years.

Portia revealed:

I thank God for your life

QwabenaKesse added:

Bro, we thank God am happy you never gave up on ur dreams . I know your story.

gloriagyamea4 replied:

Grace has found you. from hair to toe. may the lord continue to bless and keep you.

Man shares before and after photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man has sparked reactions he shared photos of his time in Ghana as compared to now that he currently lives abroad.

In a short video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man @ralph_aisen shared a series of photos of his time in Ghana where he was very fed up and dejected, coupled with recent photos of his time when he had gained weight and was looking fresh.

