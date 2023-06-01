KNUST has once made a bold statement as a top tertiary institution in the world

The university has been named the best university in the world when it comes to quality education

Social media users have expressed diverse opinions on the achievement of the university

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) has chalked yet another great feat worth celebrating.

The university has been named by Times Higher Education as the best university in the world for 2023 in terms of quality education as prescribed by Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4.

KNUST named best in the world for quality education Photo credit:@KNUSTGH

Source: Twitter

A statement by Times Higher Education Impact Ranking (quality education) released on June 1 2023, on its website, said:

"We use carefully calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparison across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The KNUST came first in the ranking with a percentage of 92.3.

The Aalborg University in Denmark and the Lingnan University Hong Kong in Hong Kong came second and third respectively

The KNUST were the only school from Africa to have made the top ten in the latest ranking.

The University of Ghana and the University of Cape Coast could not make the top 100 list as far as the ranking is concerned.

Ghanaians react to KNUST's achievement

News of the great feat by KNUST as announced on the Twitter platform Voice of KNUST had gathered a lot of reactions.

@HamidHa07987480 reacted:

As a county we not serious one bit... The pull him down system runs through as like our blood... Universities in Ghana that can't even manufacture cars for Ghanaians to use they keep shading each other! Eii the PhD is indeed pull him down..twea kai

@v17_07_00 added:

So as the admin dey set KNUST up for dragging you the students too no go talk am sey make he go check their site first? Eiii..dey werey ones too are shouting "Cook them" at the back

@__kwabena stated:

Everyday some Ghanaian university has been ranked 1st in this or that 3nso y3nhu hwee

KNUST lecturer wins award

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a senior lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Kwadwo Owusu Akuffo, has won the 2022 George Britton Early Investigator of the Year Award in the UK.

The Head of Department, Optometry and Visual Science in the Ghanaian establishment, received the honours at the Brain and Ocular Nutrition Conference held in the European country.

He presented his scientific paper titled ''Macular Pigment Optical Density in a Healthy Ghanaian Sample at the conference, where he received an unrestricted research grant of €2,000 (GH¢19,000+)

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh