Keta Senior High School made it to the finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz for the first time in their history

The three contestants who represented the school, Francisca Lamini, James Lutterodt, and Bright Senyo Gadzo, have arrived on campus

An entire event was organized to welcome the heroes back to campus and they were welcomed back like heads of states

The gentlemen and lady had been in Accra after finishing third in their final contest to grant interviews to several media houses including GTV, JoyNews, and Kofi TV.

Upon their arrival on campus, the trio was given a rapturous welcome and led into the forecourt with a cadet procession and a crowd of students cheering them on.

In a video report by TV3 Ghana, an entire school gathering was organized simply to celebrate the achievement of the third-place champions and motivate the subsequent batches to do more.

2021 became the very first time any school from the Volta Region qualified to the grand finale of the famous National Science and Maths Quiz.

Francisca Lamini, the only lady among the two boys who represented the school, also became the only girl in eight years to reach the final stage of the national competition.

Watch the video of their arrival in Keta below

The Ketasco team receives goodies

Earlier, the Keta Senior High Technical School's contestants from the National Science and Maths Quiz appeared on Ghana Television (GTV).

The team that was invited to the breakfast show on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, together with their trainer, Mr. Isaac Boateng, were also presented with brand new laptops.

This becomes the second set of laptops given to the team as the first was presented by Stan Dogbe, to Bright, Fransisca, and James, after they defeated highly-fancied Wesley Girls SHS and Tamale SHS (TAMASCO) to pick a place in the finals against Presby Boys SHS (PRESEC) and Prempeh College.

