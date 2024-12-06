A young Ghanaian has left many people feeling inspired after he opened up about living in the US

Speaking in an interview, the man disclosed that he now owns a car within two months of relocating to the US

Ghanaians who reacted to the video congratulated him on achieving this feat within time of arriving in that country

A young Ghanaian man has become a source of motivation to many people after a video of him talking about life in the US surfaced online.

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, shows the moment the man was called by a friend to testify about the benefits of living in the US.

Ghanaian man opens up on buying first just two months after arriving in the US. Photo credit: @prophakwa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Dressed in a beautiful white kaftan, the young man, who was beaming with smiles, indicated that he now owned a car within a spate of two months of arriving in the US.

His disclosure surprised people around him as they sought to find out if his testimony about his new car was true.

"I cannot lie. I attended a church service today," he said with a smile.

A friend of the young man was then heard appealing to the relatives of the new car owner to be moderate in their demands henceforth.

At the time of writing the report, the inspiring video had received over 1,000 likes and 70 comments.

Watch the video below:

Peep congratulates the new car owner

Netizens who took to the video's comment section celebrated the young man becoming a car owner.

Nana Yaw commented:

"Car is cheap in America, you can even get some at 1,000 dollars."

wensdy2003 replied:

"My brother inlaw bought a car in Uk within two months for just 1700 pounds so is possible."

Ackaah Kofi Akwamuro added:

"Everything is possible,Just connect with the right people."

NAfieye added:

"Car is a necessity in abrokyire and not luxury. So it is highly possible to get car in that period."

Man buys car from his daily savings

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian man had used his daily savings to buy a car.

The young man in a video claimed he saved GH¢50 a day to afford the car, which is his second, at the cost of GH¢66,000.

Ghanaians who came across the video commended the young man for putting his savings to good use.

Source: YEN.com.gh