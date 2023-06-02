The first episode of Akabenezer's remake of "Shaolin Soccer," "Akashaolin Soccer," has been released

The episode delves into the length at which Akabenezer and Kyekyeku took in order to compete against each other

Many people highlighted scenes in the episode that got them laughing hard, while others applauded the creative team

Ghanaian comedian and actor Akabenezer has released the much-awaited first episode of his rendition of "Shaolin Soccer" called "Akashaolin Soccer."

Akashaolin Soccer first episode drops. Image Credit: Lovers TV GH

Source: Twitter

First episode of "Akashaolin Soccer" drops

The video was posted on the official YouTube channel of Lovers TV GH on June 1, 2023.

In the first episode, Akabenezer's team battled it out with Kyekyeku's team in a series of football games.

The episode highlights the lengths to which each team went to ensure that they win their opponent.

Dr Likee as he is affectionately called by many, was seen taking his team to the gym to strengthen their muscles and remain fit to compete in the games.

Below is the first episode of "Akashaolin Soccer."

Ghanaians react after watching the first episode of "Akashaolin Soccer"

Many Ghanaians who watched the video said that the first episode made them laugh, and they highlighted scenes that excited them the most.

Others also rated the series based on criteria, such as comedy, creativity and so on.

Afia Boatemaa said:

For creativity , morality 40%, Comedy 70%, Dramatic 80%.. & story 90%.all of this recruits to be good tv show

Fredisco Junior wrote:

I love u Guys ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ You always make me proud as a Ghanaian. Keep up the good work ❤❤❤

Scientific News Network stated:

kyekyeku is always mentioning Honda Civic.. He has started here too

Sir Alby TV posted:

The editing alone when Aka was training

Emmanuel Kofi Boateng remarked:

The long awaited series is finally here, Kudos to the entire crew

Football games Highlights noted:

Akabenezer is uncomparison. He can play any role given to him.Sir, l said u are the superstar in the whole African

Philip Mensah added:

Thanks for bringing joy to our faces always

FAVOURED STRIKER AFRIYIE opined:

H333333 AGYA TimoHe was shocked when the player he got couldn’t talk well

