Kuami Eugene has revealed that he finds Mary, his maid, very beautiful but he will ensure there's no romantic affair between them

Speaking about the young lady on The Delay Show, the artiste said Mary is like a family member to him now

According to Kuami, Mary was introduced to him by his girlfriend and he has known her for 2 years now

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Famous Ghanaian Highlife and Afrobeat singer Kuami Eugene has spoken fondly about his beautiful maid, who is known by the name Mary.

According to Eugene Kwame Marfo, as his real name goes, Mary is a very beautiful lady, but nothing will happen between them romantically.

This was after Kuami appeared on The Delay Show for an interview, and Deloris asked him whether he would keep the baby in case Mary got pregnant for him.

Kuami Eugene speaking about his beautiful maid Photo credit: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

Kuami indicated that, although he finds the maid beautiful, she getting pregnant for him will not happen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Mark my words, it is never going to happen. I respect myself. I've never even thought of doing anything with her," the artiste said.

How Kuami Eugene met his beautiful maid Mary

According to Kuami Eugene, Mary was introduced to him by his girlfriend, who is currently studying law and is also into cybersecurity.

He also revealed that Mary is close to his mother and has been in his house for two years.

"Mary is more like a family member to me now. My mother always tells her she is the one who is taking care of me, so she should continue doing a good job," Kuame Eugene said.

Watch the video below from 26:56:

Kuami Eugene forgets the lyrics to his song Demigod on Delay Show

As YEN.com.gh also reported, Kuami Eugene forgot the lyrics to one of his songs when he appeared on The Delay Show for the interview.

Delay said that one of her all-time favourite songs by the performer was Demigod during interview, which was the first she had with him in five years.

Kuami Eugene expressed his astonishment at such and claimed that songs like "Demigod" are only created for the brand's core followers who take the time to listen to the whole album, not just the pieces that go viral.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh