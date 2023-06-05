Akua Obroni, a Ghanaian-born Lebanese, who lives in Ghana, has said there are many business opportunities in Ghana,

She said people who claim opportunities are limited in Ghana are liars

The serial entrepreneur said although there are economic challenges in the country, anyone who is determined can do business in Ghana

A Ghanaian-born Lebanese, popularly referred to as Akua Obroni, says there are several untapped opportunities in the country that people can exploit to make their lives better.

She said that even though Ghanaian entrepreneurs face challenges, opportunities abound, and one must be determined to go all out to tap them.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Akua Obroni said she had travelled to all 16 regions of Ghana and believes several business ideas can be implemented.

“There are a lot of opportunities in Ghana. People who say there is no money and no opportunities in Ghana are liars. I’ve gone to all the 16 regions in Ghana, but people don’t see the opportunities," she said.

She explained that when people have business ideas, they discuss them with others who discourage them.

“People are discouraged from pursuing the opportunities they see. If you want something done in this life, you must do it yourself. Don’t depend on anybody, even your close friend; they can stab you.”

Akua Obroni, a real estate agent, said the major challenge many Ghanaians face is the lack of capital.

“Capital is a very big problem in Ghana. Now everything is expensive and what are the salaries? Without collateral, the bank won’t give you a loan.”

She said the Ghanaian economy is facing challenges which are affecting businesses, but one must be focused and determined enough to do business in Ghana.

Reactions to Akua Obroni’s comments

After the video was shared on YouTube, people have been reacting to it.

Edward Kofi Apau said:

Waow this woman is making sense

Brown Gyampah indicated:

Yes she speaking the truth your own people will even discourage your potentials.

Emmanuel Agyeman said:

In Ghana the interest on loan is too high and discouraging.

Connie mentioned:

Since Akua is born in Ghana, is she able to any of the Ghanaian languages? Talking about her friend stealing her business idea. It happened to me. A childhood friend stole my business idea for her daughter. It is a long story. I agree with her. I don't trust people.

Samla family said:

I said same work is everywhere you can survive anywhere in the world and home is everywhere. Just that some people are lazy and they don’t like same money.

