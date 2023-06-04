A Ghanaian teacher has expressed delight over his move to Vietnam in search of greener pastures

In an interview, Philemon Buabeng revealed that he is paid well as an expatriate worker who teaches the English language

He called on the government to set up an embassy in Vietnam and help Ghanaian teachers travel there to teach

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghanaian man currently working in Vietnam as a teacher has opened up about his experience in the Southeast Asian country.

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Philemon Buabeng said his decision to quit his job as a senior high school English teacher in Ghana after five years was because he wanted a new experience in another country.

Philemon Buabeng opens up about working in Vietnam Photo credit:@ Philemon Buabeng @Kweku Sikani Abrante/YouTube

Source: UGC

The 33-year-old, who left the shores of Ghana in 2022, said, “I was motivated to leave last year after I got an offer in Vietnam which came with accommodation and other incentives, also the money was very good”

When he was asked whether his expectations of the country had been met, Mr Buabeng responded in the affirmative.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He revealed that although Vietnam is a developing country, the low cost of living, coupled with the massive development drive by the government has made life very easy.

The teacher added that the agenda of the Vietnamese government to ensure that its citizens learn the English language also means are English teachers well-taken care of.

"Here ,we are paid in dollars, so it makes teaching and living in Vietnam very nice. Things are also cheap, and they grow most of the food they eat, so the cost of living is low."

Mr Buabeng said the cost of living is such that expatriate workers, particularly English teachers, can live on 10 per cent of their salary.

"If you work in Vietnam, you can save 90 percent of your salary, unless you are somebody who spends a lot or buy flashy things. But if you live a moderate life as we do in Ghana, you can save a lot"

The University of Education (UEW), Winneba, graduate appealed to the government to open an embassy in Vietnam.

He said that way, the Ghana government could liaise with their Vietnamese counterparts so that Ghana would export English teachers there.

Ghanaian lady opens up about salary in Vietnam

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady, Mercy Agyei Ankomah, who works in Vietnam, disclosed she earns $1,300, which is equivalent to GH¢14,000.

Ankomah told DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa that she doesn't intend to return because "Ghana is expensive now.''

''Before the pandemic, Black teachers took $600. But during the pandemic, the White teachers left. So now I take $1,300. Others also receive $1,200 to $3,000,'' she said.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh