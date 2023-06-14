Online users have reacted to a TikTok video in which the Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas is said to have delivered food to a customer in the US

In the footage, the self-proclaimed millionaire, known for showing off his supposed luxury whips and money, exchanged pleasantries with the client

The scenes in the viral clip of Twene Jonas elicited various thoughts from commenters who watched it

Reactions have followed a video where the well-known Ghanaian social commentator and YouTuber Twene Jonas humbly bonds with an excited fan/client.

The short clip begins with the fan acknowledging the outspoken social media personality a ''champion.'' Twene Jonas responded with his famous catchphrase, "Glass nkoaa."

Reactions as viral TikTok video shows Twene Jonas working as a delivery man in the US. Photo credit: christ.son.

Source: TikTok

The social commentator sported a T-shirt with his catchphrase boldly featured on it.

TikTok user claims Twene Jonas delivered his food

The footage, shared to TikTok by the user Christ.son, had an in-video caption that: ''OMG, Jonas delivered my food - New York City."

The video, however, did not depict Twene Jonas delivering food to the man. But many online users have reacted after the clip emerged on social media.

More than 170 000 people have seen the footage, which has over 12,000 reactions and more than 760 comments.

Watch the video below:

Online users share varied thoughts

Many said there is nothing wrong with honest living.

TOXIC mentioned:

It doesn't matter if he's making money.

The EA posted:

As far as he is comfortable and is living better than most Ghanaians.

Fun4real commented:

The delivery money is someone in Ghana's monthly paycheck.

daddytee020 reacted:

The money you get from delivery will blow your mind. I'm a part-time delivery driver.

STREETBEATZ said:

He is just a hardworking guy too.

Willy23 posted:

Pains in the voice .

ABI♾️ commented:

Only if he's making money is good

Kwesi Ampah mentioned:

He said his Tax alone is 300 million Dollars.

Eben posted:

EL kraa was a delivery guy.

THE CROSS commented:

Multiple jobs, bro. Don't try to bring a brother down.

KAY said:

I've realised whenever he meets Ghanaians, he doesn't want to get close to them .

NanaCalmboy

The issue no be the kind of job but the mouth; he is the delivery guy.

JK reacted:

Out there, we don't do only one job! We do multiple to make multiple incomes. He's making multiple money, be there thinking about a side delivery job

Twene Jonas responds to critics over delivery video

Related, YEN.com.gh reported that Twene Jonas has claimed he makes GH¢56m monthly.

According to the social media star, he is not suffering in the US as many assumed after the video in which he delivered food to a client in the US surfaced.

Korean lady praises Twene Jonas

Also, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Twene Jonas earned praise from a Korean woman during one of his usual "Warm Up" street videos in New York.

An attractive Korean lady approached him and started a discussion, expressing her enthusiasm for his appearance.

The beautiful lady, full of confidence, couldn't help but wonder where Twene Jonas was from.

