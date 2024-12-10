A young Ghanaian lady's determination to succeed has been praised and celebrated by many on social media

Coming from a poor background, the young lady resorted to selling sachet and bottled water to pay her school fees

Many netizens, who chanced on a video of the lady hawking in traffic, thonged the comments section to laud her hustle

A Ghanaian lady has become an inspiration to many with her determination and resilience to succeed despite the odds against her.

Abhenah, as she is known on social media, is a tertiary student from a humble background who had to work to cater to her needs.

A Ghanaian lady sells sachet water in traffic to support her education at the teachers training college. Photo credit: @abhenah_official/TikTok.

Due to the financial challenges at home, the determined young lady has taken to selling sachet water in traffic to support herself through teachers training college.

A video sighted on her TikTok page showed Abhenah chasing after passengers in moving vehicles to sell purified sachet and bottled water to them to earn a living.

She suggested in the caption that the business was the only source of income she relied on to fend for herself and pay for her tuition at the teacher training college.

Abhenah's determination to succeed inspires netizens

Abhenah's determination to realise her dreams despite the lack of support inspired many netizens who chanced on her video.

@Miigyimi said:

"Wish you well nanso dokono 3 dierh te so."

@bra_amoah also said:

"God bless your hustle! I will be here on your graduation!"

@Ama Agyemang commented:

"May God bless your hustle."

@Kymani wrote:

"This is lovely to watch, but please kindly be extra careful with the heater. May God bless your Hustle."

@AP also wrote:

"God please let us live to see our success we can’t suffer in vain."

