Ibrahim Kwarteng has accused John Paintsil of making some insulting remarks against the late Christian Atsu

In a video, the former West Ham player was accused of saying Atsu died because people cursed him for freeing prisoners

Netizens who reacted to the video have also shared varied opinions on the matter

The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, has accused former Black Stars player John Paintsil of making some disparaging comments about the late Christian Atsu.

In a YouTube interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on Kofi Radio, Ibrahim Kwarteng alleged that the former West Ham player expressly told him that the late Christian Atsu died because a number of people had cursed him for freeing prisoners.

Painstil accused of making some disparaging comments against Atsu Photo credit: john_paintsil_official/Instagram @ @ChristianAtsu20/Twitter

He said John Paintsil made those insulting remarks when he called him to complain over the recent interview he had with one prison inmate who said he was jailed for breaking into the abandoned house of the player.

Ibrahim Kwarteng says he has informed the family of Christian Atsu about John Painstil's comment.

“I have already informed the family of Atsu about it. If somebody loses a loved one, you should commiserate with the person, you don't deepen the woes of that person by alluding to something that would bring pain to the person's heart. He spoke like a child"

John Paintsil denies the accusation

John Paintsil has meanwhile denied claims that he ever made those remarks about Christian Atsu.

Speaking on the same show, Painstil remarked that at no point in his conversation with Ibrahim Kwarteng did he say that Atsu was cursed, hence his demise.

At the time of writing, the report, the video had gathered over 14,000 views and 200 comments.

Ghanaians react to the comment by Ibrahim Kwarteng against John Paintsil

Social media users who reacted to the video John Paintsil's reaction was ill-planned.

Edna Frimpong replied:

I also got very confused by the story flying around. Nowhere in crime check’s caption mentioned John Paintsil. I had to watch the program to realise the black stars player they were referring to. He didn’t say anything bad about him

Lisa Augusta indicated:

I watched it and nothing bad was said against John. Ibrahim was more hard on the older man. Ibrahim should have recorded his conversation with John.

henry ampadu reacted

I watched the video live and nothing negative was said about John Painstil, he should apologize to Ibrahim and let sleeping dogs lie

Paintsil denies involvement in Isaac Odoom's arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Paintsil had refuted claims that he caused the arrest of a 64-year-old man who was jailed for breaking into his home.

John Paintsil rather said it was the caretaker of the house who caused the arrest of the 64-year-old, Issac Odoom and one other person.

The former West Ham and Fulham player concluded by expressing unhappiness with the report by Crime Check Foundation, adding it sought to create public disaffection for him.

