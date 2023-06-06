Isaac Odoom is a 64-year-old man who was sentenced for sleeping in former Black Stars player John Paintsil's house

The house was abandoned with nothing in it since it was part of a legal battle

However, Isaac and his partner were later arrested, arraigned, and sentenced by the court

A 64-year-old man, Isaac Odoom, is serving a 12-month jail sentence at Winneba Local Prison for sleeping in an abandoned house owned by former Black Stars player, John Paintsil.

Isaac Odoom, who was convicted for breaking into the house, said at the time he slept in the house, he did not know it belonged to John Paintsil.

The old man narrated that he was into producing and selling charcoal and had left his home in Ajumako to Besease for his business. When it got late, he could not return home, so a friend offered him a place to stay.

He told Crime Check TV GH that even though they entered the house through the window, he did not suspect any foul play. He only learnt the house belonged to John Paintsil after he spent the night there.

“I live in Ajumako and I went to Besease to work on charcoal. Usually, I sleep at the production site at night but that day, someone suggested we sleep in a house. I thought the person had a place since I was new in the area. When we got to the house, we went through the window. When I asked him why he said he had an issue with his mother and didn’t want her to see him. It was in the morning he told me the house belonged to John Paintsil.”

Isaac said the house they spent the night in was abandoned with nothing in it since it was part of a legal battle.

Isaac is arrested and arraigned

Two days after Isaac returned to Ajumako, he heard that a man was in the grips of the police for entering John Paintsil’s house illegally and had mentioned his name as an accomplice.

“The court charged us with unlawful entry and trespassing on someone’s property. We were also accused of stealing a mattress. But I pleaded guilty for unlawful entry and trespassing and not guilty for theft.”

Isaac was fined GH¢1400 and found guilty of two charges. He, however, could not afford the fine and was sentenced to 12 months in jail.

Watch the interview below:

