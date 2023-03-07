Crime Check Foundation founder, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, has received GH¢12,500 from a kind donor to help free ten petty offenders from prison

The founder of Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, has received GH¢12,500 from a kind donor to help release ten minor offenders from prison.

Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng shares details

The media personality disclosed via Facebook that the US-based donor was inspired by the late Black Stars winger Christian Atsu to donate.

''Many thanks to our anonymous donor in the US who sent twelve thousand five hundred cedis through his brother Samuel Appiah to release ten petty offenders.

Crime Check TV boss Ibrahim Kwarteng receives GH¢12,500 from a US-based donor. Photo credit: Crime Check TV GH.

Source: Facebook

''Our donor was touched by the many Petty Offenders released and successfully reintegrated into society by our dearest brother Christian Atsu,'' Kwarteng said.

Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Ghanaian footballer.

''May the Almighty Allah grant you a golden place in paradise, Christian, as your good deeds open spaces for many to help the voiceless and the underprivileged,'' he added.

Netizens praise donor and Ibrahim Kwarteng

Matilda Atia commented:

God bless that person and change the lives of these beneficiaries. Continue to guide crime check and lead him well, always.

Vincent Biraimah reacted:

May his name be praised. God bless Crime Check and the donors.

Diane Sika Brown said:

May God provide more donors to continue the good works our brother has left behind his legacy will continue to live on even in his absence. God bless us all so we can do the little we can.

Samuel Ako commented:

We thank God. May he bless you, Kwarteng. Even in your grief you're helping people.

Ibrahim Kwarteng reveals Christian Atsu freed over 150 prisoners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the founder of the Crime Check Foundation, revealed that the late Ghanaian star Christian Atsu Twasam paid fines to set more than 150 petty offenders free.

The late Black Stars winger allegedly contacted the media celebrity roughly five years ago and asked for their cooperation to assist the most disadvantaged.

On the GTV Morning show, Kwarteng said he and Christian Atsu worked together to present the Petty Offenders Project formally.

Source: YEN.com.gh