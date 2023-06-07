Popular Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand has revealed that she used to be a professional footballer

On the Delay Show, Endurance said she quit football because some of her coaches and bosses wanted to have an affair with her

However, she did not allow them, so she left and focused on other things, including dancing, which has brought her this far

Endurance Grand, a member of the dance crew Dance With Purpose Academy, said she abandoned her dream of becoming a professional footballer because her coaches and others in higher positions attempted to have affairs with her.

The popular Ghanaian-born dancer said she played with some teams in Nigeria and Ghana before becoming a professional dancer. However, the sexual advances by men in higher authority made her retire.

In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, the dancer said that she played for Anlo Ladies in Volta Region and a Nigerian league football team.

Endurance Grand said even though she was a good footballer, she had to stop playing because of the sexual advances from higher-ups

Endurance's comment came after Delay asked her about her fashion style, which is more masculine than feminine.

In answering that, Endurance Grand said she enjoys dressing like a man, not because she is gay or because of her past as a footballer. She said it was just a choice she made.

She then explained that she played football for a while and quit. She added that it was not because she was not a good footballer but because of the sexual advances made towards her by higher-ups.

“I quit playing football because it was not good for me. It failed me, not because I was not a good footballer, but because I believe you may have the potential to do something but it is not your purpose. They wanted to have sexual intercourse with me before pushing me to the top. But I was not allowing that.”

She then focused on other things that could help her develop and make money, including dancing.

Watch the video below:

From "perched" to popular dancer, the story of Endurance Grand

The predicaments of Endurance Grand have been many, but just as her name suggests, she has tolerated them all and made lemonades out of lemons.

The dancer narrated how she was once a "percher" after she moved back to Ghana from Nigeria at age 15. Her parents moved to Nigeria when she was only five years. She, however, returned later without her parents.

When she moved back to Ghana, Endurance lived in Ho in the Volta Region and she "perched" with people for shelter.

