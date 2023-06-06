A woman in the United States has reached out to Ghanaian actor, Agya Koo to find out if it is possible for him to oversee the building of her home in Ghana

In a video, the woman said she had had bad experiences when it comes to asking people to supervise her building project

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared diverse views on the woman's request

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian woman living in the United States has got people talking after she opened up on her desire to have popular Ghanaian actor, Alex Kofi Adu Mensah popularly known as Agya Koo, oversee the building of her home in Ghana.

The woman who was reacting to the photos and videos of Agya Koo's mansion said in a TikTok video that the actor has proven that he can be trusted to build her house in Ghana.

Lady in US appeals to Agya Koo to build her house in Ghana for her Photo credit: @naanadonkorarthur1/TikTok @real_agya_koo/Instagram

Source: UGC

She explained that for Ghanaians living abroad, building a house in Ghana is a challenge because of challenges with supervision and difficulties in verifying if the monies sent are being used for their intended purposes.

The woman said she would be delighted if the seasoned actor oversaw the building of her house because she trusts and believes that she will get a sincere update on the progress of work being done on the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 3000 likes and 71 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians share their opinions on the lady's comment

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on her request and also on the mansion built by Agya Koo.

angelinagyamfuaa advised:

Naana, what u have to do is save the money till u are ready to come back to GH and work with the little u have. When it gets finished, then u go back.

Evenlyn added:

Hmmm is not easy ooo sis, say again.

sami suggested:

Naana, there is a nice house at Amasaman satellite area, very beautiful house for sale.

Agya Koo says he used 16 years to build his home

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo revealed that it took sixteen years to complete his mansion.

He expressed that the journey was filled with both sweat and tears and shared some of the challenges he encountered along the way.

Industry players and fans have all congratulated the actor on this remarkable achievement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh