Ada is a town in the Greater Accra Region where some of the Ga-Dangbe people come from

In August, the people of Ada celebrate the Asafotufiam festival which sees several people from the town and outside come to celebrate

As part of the celebrations, some customs and traditions are undertaken in the town

Stool prince of the Kabiawe Yumu clan, Ayiku Akuaku, has revealed that in August every year, there is a ban on noise-making and drumming binding both humans and animals.

Ayiku explained that after the Asafotufiam festival, the four priests of the town consult the gods. The deity will then direct them on the number of days to enforce the ban on noise-making so the town can be purified.

The people of Ada believe that while they celebrate the festival, some evil people could have been to the town to jubilate with them, hence the need for the gods to cleanse the land.

If an animal makes noise during the ban on noise-making, it will be seized by the Chief priest

Ayiku, in an interview with Ghanaweb, said when the gods tell how many days they will take to purify the town, a ban on noise-making is implemented for that period.

No sheep will bleat or walk around the town. There will be no drumming. There must be no noise too.

During this tradition called “ma nya tsitsii” which means the closure of the town, everybody is expected to be indoors from 6 pm to 6 am the following day.

No musical instruments must be played during church services and if possible, microphones should not be used.

Penalty for flouting the ban

If a fowl crows or any animal makes noise, the chief priest will seize it. If a person stays out after the stated time, they will be sanctioned by the priest. The gods are believed to deal with those who flout the rules but are not caught.

To prevent the fowl from crowing, you can tie a maize cob around its neck or you must take the animal out of Big Ada, otherwise the chief priest will seize the animal.

Ga Traditional Council places ban on noise making in Accra

The people of Ada are not the only ethnic group that bans noise-making as part of their festival celebrations.

The Ga Traditional Council annually places a ban on noise-making and drumming before the annual Homowo festival.

The ban usually lasts for a month, starting in May and ending in June of every year. During this time, it is believed that silence helps prepare the gods for a successful Homowo celebration.

