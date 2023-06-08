The spokesperson for Nogokpo has explained what will happen should Archbishop Agyinasare fail to honour the invitation extended to him

Nufialagah Nornyigbey said because the thunder deity at Nogokpo has been disrespected by Agyinasare's comments, it will act

He disclosed during an interview on June 6, 2023, that the town will not seek legal redress for the pastor's remarks because the god of the town can exact justice

The spokesperson for the Nogokpo township, Nufialagah Mawufemor Kobla Nornyigbey, has said it would be unfortunate for Archbishop Charles Agyinasare to ignore the invitation extended to him by the town over his controversial remarks.

Nornyigbey would, however, not give the exact details of what would happen if Archbishop Agyinasare fails to appear before the chiefs and elders of Nogokpo within the 14-day ultimatum when he spoke to Joy News on June 6, 2023.

Two people dance during a traditional ceremony at Nogokpo (L) and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare. Source: Faceboo/@Nogokpo, @Archbishop.Charles.Agyinasare

Asked during an interview what the next line of action would be if Agyinasare ignores the ultimatum, the spokesperson said:

"Then the energies will act. The energies of the land will act. It's as simple as that. We are not interested in going to any court to seek any redress. I wouldn't want to go deep into that but we also have our court," he sounded firm.

The founder of Perez Chapel International courted widespread controversy when he described Nogokpo as the "demonic headquarters of the Volta Region". The town is renowned for a thunder deity that exacts swift justice.

After the remark by Agyinasare during a sermon, the chiefs and elders of Nogokpo invited him to come and explain himself.

Spokesperson narrates how Nogokpo shrine works

According to Nufialagah Nornyigbey, the chiefs and elders of the feared Volta Region town won't seek legal redress over the remarks by the Archbishop which they deem disrespectful.

He explained that the town has its own channels for seeking justice.

"The thunder deity of the land is a just one. If you are innocent you go scot-free, but if you really commit, he will visit you. If people say I will go to Nogokpo, it is not based on negativity but on the positive side," he said.

He said if an aggrieved person brings an issue to the shrine, the thunder god is not consulted immediately. Rather the parties are engaged in an attempt to resolve the issue amicably.

"So if you bring an issue to the temple, a letter will be given to you...or we go with our bailiffs, we have bailiffs. The person is asked to appear to provide answers to the allegations that have been made against them," he explained.

He said if the issue is resolved amicably at the preliminary stages of engagement, the matter ends there.

"But when there are lies, confusion, that is where the issue is taken to the thunder god," he explained.

Agyinasare has a church in Nogokpo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that Archbishop Charles Agyinasare's Perez Chapel International has a branch at Nogokpo.

Nufialagah Nornyigbey disclosed that the assemblyman of the town attends that church.

Nornyigbey said on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, that the remarks by Agyinasare about the town are false, misleading and unfortunate.

