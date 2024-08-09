A video of broadcaster with Oyerepa FM/TV, Auntie Naa, speaking about her educational qualification has gone viral on social media

Auntie Naa noted during one of her shows that she's currently pursuing a Master's programme

The renowned broadacster, however, did not indicate which educational institution she's reading her course at

Ghanaian broadcaster with Oyerepa FM/TV, Eunice Amerley Nortey, popularly known as Auntie Naa has opened up about her educational qualifications.

During one of her shows, the renowned broadcaster, known for settling disputes on radio and TV, said she's pursuing a Master's programme.

Auntie Naa is bragging about her educational qualification. Image source: Eunice Amerley Nortey

Source: Instagram

She noted that she's upgrading her knowledge in Alternative Dispute Resolution and is currently reading a Professional Executive Master in Alternative Dispute Resolution, although she did not disclose which institution she's reading the programme at.

Watch the video below:

Auntie Naa is loved by many

Auntie Naa, affectionately called, is loved by many, especially by the people who watch her show. She is known to be a mediator between disputing lovers, divorcees, partners, families, etc.

Many praise her for the techniques she employs to handle issues on her show. Others detest her, describing her as biased, especially when they present their cases to her and things do not favor them.

Auntie Naa has won several awards, including Radio Personality of the Year, Female category, at the 5th National Communications Awards.

She believes taking her education to the next level will equip her with more knowledge and skills to executive more fair judgements on her show.

Watch the video below:

Yaw Sarpong's wife drags him to Auntie Naa

Auntie Naa's dedication and competence in resolving delicate family matters is evident in various cases. Recall that earlier this year, the wife of Gospel musician Yaw Sarpong, dragged the man who has been ill for sometime and his co-singer, Maame Tiwaa for Auntie Naa.

The woman who accused Maame Tiwaa of breaking her marriage was seeking justice and custody of her ill husband. This was after Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited the ailing musician and donated a huge vast of money to him.

Source: YEN.com.gh