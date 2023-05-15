Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif and his friends were spotted at Ada celebrating his VGMA 2023 win

They flaunted their quad biking skills and were later on seen racing on the dusty road

Many people admired how Black Sherif has fun with his friends as they urged him to be cautious

VGMA 2023 Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, had the most fun over the weekend on May 14, 2023, as videos show him at the plush mansion of A-List Management Founder, Joseph Aidoo Jr.

Black Sherif quad bikes at Ada

To celebrate his Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2023 wins, Mr Aidoo Jr hosted him and some friends at his plush mansion at Ada.

In a video that emerged online, Black Sherif was seen riding a quad bike with his friends. Some of them were also seen riding their bikes on the dusty road.

They showed off their skills as they splashed sand to the sides of the sandy road.

Below is a video of Black Sherif going quad biking at Ada.

Ghanaians react to video of Black Sherif quad bike racing with his friends at Ada

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Black Sherif quad bike racing with his friends at Ada. People were concerned about the safety of one gentleman who was seated on the booth of the bike.

Below are comments from Ghanaians:

georgedarke commented:

This is how we got to show love and celebrate one another

1realbaddmann stated:

One day ago live my best life ... 14/5/2023

brokengoon said:

I just pity the guy at the back

frank_no_worries_001 stated:

Wanna go hear am for the ref inside?

iambokity said:

I've never seen Blacko at his hideout with plenty of gals ..always just him n his boyz.. focus always...

alphaplus_autoeletricals said:

No bi Konongo Zongo I dey see so? anaa wosi d3n?

viviangertrude37 stated:

He Deserves It

acepappy09 stated:

Is the celebration not too much???

randy_spelling said:

Work Hard play Hard @blacksherif_ But please Be Vigilant we don't want to lose your life. As they did to one Guy ....... Thank-you Blacko ni3 Love ❤️❤️❤️❤️

