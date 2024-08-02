A bus conductor could not keep his eyes off a sketch after a talented artist drew him working

The young man was left dumbfounded after the artist handed the beautifully drawn pic for him

Many netizens who commented on the video wished the artist could do the same for them

A bus conductor, popularly known as trotro mate, could not contain his joy after one of his passengers drew a beautiful sketch of him.

The video, sighted on TikTok, showed the moment the talented @Enilart boarded the commercial minibus en route to Lapaz in Accra.

A talented Ghanaian artist quickly draws a bus conductor in a trotro. Photo credit: @enilart/TikTok

Unknown to the mate, the artist decided to put his artistic creativity on display by drawing the young man on a bag.

After he was done, he handed the beautiful sketch on the bag to the mate, who was instantly taken aback after seeing it.

Surprised by what he had seen, he quickly showed the drawing to the driver for his reaction.

The driver and mate, beaming with smiles, thanked the talented artist for the masterpiece as the video ended.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 45,000 likes and

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commended the artist on the sketch

Netizens who saw the sketch commended the artist for the excellent artwork. Others also asked if the artist could sketch them.

strong ok33k3 indicated:

"I wish to meet you one of this days so you draw me."

Dansoman reacted:

"Bro do you stay at Kasoa coz I saw someone that looks like you around Kasoa."

Afua sandy wrote:

"The fact that they always show it to their Master is so touching."

Naked Wire wrote:

"How do you capture their faces....just at the first glance or you take a picture?"

Champion Omar added:

"Chalee u are blessed."

Ghanaian student draws John Mahama

YEN.com.gh also reported that a JHS student displayed his talent with a drawing of former president John Dramani Mahama.

Vincent, whose school is in Drobo Jaman South Municipality in the Bono Region, posed in several photos with his drawing.

The youngster drew the former president sporting a suit and a colourful flying tie in the pencil drawing shared on social media.

