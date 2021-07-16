A young student has been celebrated on social media for his entrepreneurial spirit against all odds

Anthony Thaddeus Thompson despite being in his early 20s is making ends meet as an agropreneur

The young hardworking student makes palm oil manually for sale as well as snails and other food products

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

If the strong will was a person, it will be Anthony Thaddeus Thompson.

The young student has become an internet sensation after photos of him making palm oil manually went viral.

Anthony strives to make ends meet even as a student Photo Credit: Anthony Thaddeus Thompson

Source: UGC

Celebrating Anthony who is in his early 20s on LinkedIn, Aghogho Ojarikre bemoaned first-class graduates are always celebrated, forgetting that there are graduates whose results were affected by reason of their working and schooling at the same time.

His statement on LinkedIn read in part:

"There are students who get full financial backing, studied hard and came out in flying colors and we tend to celebrate them. But there are some that had to work and study, which tends to limit their educational performance at some point.

"We should not only celebrate 1st class graduates because some graduates today went through alot and still came out with good grades."

A social media user, Oluwanishola Akeju highlighted the agro-activities of Anthony on Facebook to include cassava, snails and other food products.

The young Akwa Ibom indigene also runs a business he called Foodiesbox. Foodiesbox is a box package he sells that contains all kinds of food and delicacies ranging from small chops to wines, salad, meat pie, pepper snail and so forth.

Social media hail the young man's hard work

Emmanuel Jacobs said:

"He needs support to boast his business. He has plans and strategy,just support is what he is looking for."

Bestmann Leyiga Saronwiyo commented:

"Let the government of AK state help this dude get machines for a more efficient and effective way of doing extraction of Palm oil."

Gabriel Udoh stated:

''I have known Anthony in person. I can very comfortably vouch for his tenacity and hardwork, with the very meager resources at his disposal. What he can do with a little boost and extra resources, can only be imagined. He inspires me everyday.

"Please permit me to mention you here, Sesi Hundeyin, just so that your connections and friends may also see 'tony's works."

Olujide Samson A. remarked:

"May God bless all who is helping this struggling and forward looking brother.

"God bless Anthony too, he will succeed and have more story to tell for his generation and the ones yet to come."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that though Jesse Roland Prah originally did not set out to be an entrepreneur or farmer, he has become one of the few successful locally produced rice brands in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The chief executive officer of Roland Rice stumbled on farming when the opportunity presented itself.

Roland Rice is a domestic rice brand grown, milled, processed, and packaged in Takoradi and comes in different packages.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen Ghana