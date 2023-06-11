Ghanaian preacher Osofo Kyiri Abosom has advised Archbishop Charles Agyinasare against heeding the 14-day ultimatum from the Nogokpo Chief and elders

The traditional leaders had asked Archbishop Agyinasare to appear before them within the given period over remarks about the Nogokpo town, which they found offensive

Osofo Kyiri Abosom boldly urged the founder of Perez Chapel International to dismiss the demand to appear before the chief and elders

Ghanaian preacher Osofo Kyiri Abosom has urged Archbishop Charles Agyinasare to defy the 14-day ultimatum given by the Nogokpo Chief and elders to appear before them.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom, real name Rev Christian Kwabena Andrews, explained that the chiefs and people of the town in Ketu South Municipality in Ghana's Volta Region cannot entirely guarantee Archbishop Agyinasare's safety amid the ongoing controversy over comments made by the latter.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom details safety concerns

Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by MzGee on Saturday, June 10, the general overseer of the Life Assembly Worship Centre asked Archbishop Agyinasare to consider his safety.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom urges Agyinasare to defy 14-day ultimatum from Nogokpo chief and elders. Photo credit: utvghana/cagyinasare.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

''There's no need for [Archbishop Agyinasare] to appear before them after the press statement. If you have God, there's no need to heed the 14 days ultimatum. But he has to treat the traditional leaders respectfully by speaking to them to address their concerns, but he should not go before them.

''He stood in his church and made the comments, and they heard it. He also came out with a press statement; they should accept it. He [Archbishop Agyinasare] does not need to appear before them because they can't guarantee his safety completely. What if someone attacks him with a stone or shoots him? If he's listening to me, I'll ask him not to go there," Osofo Kyiri Abosom said.

Background

The uproar stems from Archbishop Agyinasare's account of his encounter with certain demonic beings during his journey in Nogokpo while ministering to the congregation at the Perez Chapel.

His remarks outraged the residents of Nogokpo, who saw the preacher as categorising them as a hotbed of witchcraft, a perception they wished to dispel in Ghanaians' minds.

Following the renowned preacher's viral statements, community leaders issued a press statement demanding an unequivocal apology from the Archbishop or face their wrath.

Archbishop Agyinasare has stated that he had no intention of disparaging the people of Nogokpo and the Volta Region. His remarks were made in reaction to a demand for an apology.

Fast and prayers for Archbishop Charles Agyinasare

On Sunday, June 4, Perez Chapel International's Presiding Bishop, Benjamin Ohene Aboagye, launched a week-long fast and prayer to safeguard their Head Pastor.

Following the Archbishop's press announcement and the declaration of a one-week fast and prayers, the Chief of Nogokpo and his elders requested that Archbishop Charles Agyinasare appears before them to settle their concerns.

Osofo Kyiri Aboso, however, urged the archbishop not to heed the Nogokpo Chief's and his elders' call over safety concerns.

Watch the video below:

Charles Agyinasare claims he meant no malice with Nogokpo is the headquarters of demons' comments

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Archbishop Charles Agyinasare stated that he did not mean to offend when he identified Nogokpo as the headquarters of demons in Ghana's Volta Region.

The general overseer and founder of the Perez Chapel International drew much attention recently for his words, which many people believed were derogatory to the municipality of Ketu South Municipal.

Meanwhile, the National Peace Council announced that it has started a process to engage the Nogokpo people and the founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, to resolve the raging controversy over the Archbishop's comment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh