Osofo Kyiri Abosom has responded to talks about his marital status and how it conflicts with his position as a Christian leader.

He revealed that he has two wives after his ex-wife divorced him on allegations of impregnating their house helps

According to Kyiri Abosom, the power that he works with condones a man having multiple wives

Ghanaian pastor Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, stated that he has two wives because he can handle them.

The leader of Life Assembly Worship Church said that the spirit that lives in him agrees with his decision.

He added that he could marry more, but two is enough.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom's choice contradicts the Christain faith, which does not allow a man to marry two wives.

But the man of God revealed on United Showbiz that he currently houses two women as his wives.

Now I have two wives. There's nothing wrong with it to me and the spirit within me and the powers I have. As a man who has lived life to this stage, it's enough for me. I can handle it. That's why I'm doing that.

Ghanaians react to Osofo Kyiribosom's decision to have two wives contrary to Christain teaching

The comment section had diverse views on the man of God's assertion that the spirit that lives in him allows him to have two wives.

Evang Engr Paul commented:

Look at all this. How can u bring a man of God on national TV and interrogate him about his private life.

Afriyie Daniel commented:

Sofo pls you said your spirit, I want to know that Do you have different spirit Apart from God that you’re serving him? I just want to know.

Abena Aboagyewaa commented:

Powers in you ampa.

