Nufialagah Mawufemor Kobla Nornyigbey, the spokesperson for Nogokpo, has said Agradaa's dare is insignificant

According to him, the comments by the fetish-priestess-turned-evangelist do not deserve a response

Agradaa had claimed the thunder god at Nogokpo was powerless, the reason the town has picked on Agyinasare and dared the people to cross her path

The spokesperson for Nogokpo, Nufialagah Mawufemor Kobla Nornyigbey, has responded to fetish priestess turned evangelist Patricia Asiedu, who said the thunder god at Nogokpo is powerless.

Asiedu, then known as Nana Agradaa but now prefers to be called Evangelist Mama Pat, said recently during a sermon that the invitation Nogokpo has extended to Archbishop Charles Agyinasare is baseless.

According to her, the Nogokpo has picked on a weakling in Archbishop Agyinasare and dared the feared town to try her.

Archbishop Agyinasare was invited by the chiefs and elders of Nogopkpo, which has a dreaded thunder god, for saying that the town is the headquarters of all demonic activities in the Volta Region.

However, responding to the comments by Evangelist Mama Pat on Angel FM, Nornyigbey suggested that he would not have even responded if the interviewer had not asked.

"As for Agradaa, we don’t recognise her words. She is no longer relevant...She has faded away from the system long ago. So let’s put her aside," he said amid laughter.

Spokesperson of town warns "energies will act" if Agyinasare ignores invitation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the spokesperson for Nogokpo explained what will happen should Archbishop Agyinasare fail to honour the invitation extended to him.

Nufialagah Nornyigbey said because the thunder deity at Nogokpo has been disrespected by Agyinasare's comments, it will act.

He disclosed during an interview on June 6, 2023, that the town will not seek legal redress over the pastor's remarks because the god of the town can exact justice by itself.

Agyinasare has a church in Nogokpo

Also, Nornyigbey has disclosed that Archbishop Charles Agyinasare's Perez Chapel International has a branch at Nogokpo.

The Spokesperson for the town said even the assemblyman of the town attends that church.

Nornyigbey said on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, that the remarks by Agyinasare about the town are false, misleading and unfortunate.

