Ghanaian preacher Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has claimed he meant no harm when he reportedly described Nogokpo as the headquarters of demons in Ghana's Volta Region

His response follows massive online backlash against his comments, which many describe as denigrating

The preacher expressed regret for any misunderstanding or misinformation that has characterised his commentary and reportage

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Famous Ghanaian preacher Archbishop Charles Agyinasare claims he meant no spite when he described Nogokpo as the headquarters of demons in Ghana's Volta Region.

The general overseer and founder of the Perez Chapel International garnered massive attention in the last few days over his remarks, which many said denigrated the town in Ketu South Municipal.

Agyinasare's response amid heavy criticisms

Following massive backlash from some sections of the public, including Members of Parliament, the renowned preacher has responded.

Charles Agyinasare claims he meant no insult when he described Nogokpo as headquarters of demons. Photo credit: cagyinasare/Ghanaweb.

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

''I have received calls from people very close to me. I have been drawn to social media commentary on some of my comments this past Thursday during the Supernatural Empowerment Summit in the Perez Dome.

''I was speaking on the divine protection we as Christians enjoyed from God and was teaching congregants about the need to activate divine protection from demonic attacks. This is a cardinal principle of our faith as Charismatic Christians,'' he said, Pulse Ghana reports.

The preacher said he referenced several instances where he encountered demonic manifestations in his crusades, which have taken him to over 92 countries to establish his point.

''I gave an example of people seeking to levitate during a crusade in India. I gave an example of an attack I suffered as a very young Pastor who had gone to preach at a bus stop around Korle Bu.

Agyinasare regrets misrepresentation or misinformation

Addressing the issue of Nogokpo, he reiterated that he never intended to disparage the town.

''I had no intention of disparaging the residents of Nogokpo Town or the Volta Region. I have always had a warm bond with the people of the Volta Region. My 38-year-old wife is an Ewe from Keta. Two of my sons have Ewe names. All of the instances I cited were not meant to belittle the cities or their people, but rather to demonstrate the notion of supernatural protection for worshippers.''

Archbishop Agyinasare further stated, "Any misrepresentation or misinformation that has characterised the subsequent commentary and reportage is regretted''.

The preacher added that for the past 40 years, his ministry has served as a spiritual gatekeeper in the nation, and he is devoted to helping God's people and the nation as the spirit directs.

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare prays against anyone who has swallowed Ghana’s riches

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that the respected preacher, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, said God will cause everyone who has stifled the country’s riches to vomit them out.

On Sunday, June 26, 2022, the founder of Perez Chapel International declared in a sermon that God would force every leader who had taken any beneficial items from the government to give them back.

For instance, he claimed that judges who accept payment in exchange for poor judgment would throw up their money.

Archbishop Agyinasare affected by Debt Exchange Programme

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Domestic Debt Exchange programme hit hard at the investments of the high and low in Ghanaian society.

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder of Perez Chapel International, is one such person whose money has been locked in the programme.

The acclaimed man of God explained why he can't immediately access his accrued investment of GH¢106,000.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh