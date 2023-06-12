Spanish football scout Xavi Hildago exhibited his strength in a fufu pounding class organised by Yaw Dabo

Yaw Dabo was in the background giving him morale as he urged him to keep pounding

After a short time, the tired Spanish soccer scout passed the pistil over to the real fufu pounder

Yaw Dabo welcomed Xavi Hildago, a director at World Sports Academy (WOSPAC) in Kumasi, on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

According to the Yaw Dabo Soccer Academy owner, the Spanish football scout is in Ghana to observe his Justify Your Inclusion event.

The Justify Your Inclusion exercise was organised by Dabo so that young talents can showcase their skills and earn a place in the Dabo Soccer Academy.

A collage of Spanish football scout pounding fufu Image credit: @samuel_dabo

Source: Instagram

Yaw Dabo took Xavi Hildago to see Dr Likee on set because Hildago had mentioned that he had seen Ras Nene in one of his videos on YouTube.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

After welcoming the Spanish scout, Dr Likee added a new face to his videos.

They briefly coached the Spanish, who immediately picked up on the scripts and expertly executed the role.

The scene attracted many onlookers who were surprised to see the new addition.

After a long day of sightseeing, they arrived home to meet a fufu pounding session. Yaw Dabo urged Hildago to help prepare the food.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Obroni soccer scout acting in a skit with Dr Likee

Many people applauded Yaw Dabo for warmly welcoming the Spanish. They also commended him for his quick thinking in promoting Ghanaian football.

Kobby_king_gh commented:

My agent is pounding fufu

yasberry_pinklipcream commented:

Do it hard for me

andycolenation commented:

But he has turned the w)ma

mr.amissah_12 commented:

He’s palming fufu

ayam_teamice commented:

Awww Dabo asem ba aaa nya abotr3

Yaw Dabo discloses how he felt after going viral in Spain on Spanish TV, Marca

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on Yaw Dabo saying how he felt after he went viral in Spain.

The soccer academy owner revealed his admiration for Portuguese player Christiano Ronaldo.

Yaw Dabo spoke about how he will use his Europe tour to push his soccer academy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh