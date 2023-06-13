A Ghanaian father has asked his son to indicate where he got money to buy a Benz or be disowned

The father got to know his son had a car after he drove the vehicle to visit his parents

Social media users are divided in the comments as to whether his father needs to know of the source of funds

A Ghanaian father is demanding that his son declares the source of the money he used to buy a 2018 Benz a220, or he will disown the boy.

From the tweet, it seemed the boy had not been home in a while. So his parents did not know that he had a car.

In a Twitter post, a man named Prince Bright, with the username @McDonald_PB said his friend went in his car to visit his parents.

The Ghanaian parents want to know how their son got money to buy a Benz car Photo credit: Nick Dolding via Getty Images and mad4wheels

Source: UGC

Most parents would rejoice after finding out their children own cars but this father has asked his son to tell him where he got the money from for the car.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

“My homeboy took his 2018 Benz a220 to his parents house last weekend, and this morning he’s telling me his dad says he should show him where he got the car from or he’ll disown him.”

According to forbes.com, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2018 costs from the low- to-mid-$30,000 range

Reactions on the post of a Ghanaian dad threatening to disown his son

In the Ghanaian setting, where fraud and money laundering are on the rise, some people commenting on the post say the father needs to ask about the source of the money. They add that the price of the car is enough reason for questioning.

Others also believe it is not necessary for the father to know the source of the money. Read some of the comments below.

@KaylebMawuko said:

Ghanaians and source of income. They never want anybody to pull any substantial surprise they can’t pull off. Eye red sorrrr

@WaakyeOverLove commented:

You go buy house dey ride for street while you still dey stay wid ur folks and they can't ask you where u got the money or what? Who raised some of you tho

@AIbraAddo said:

Disown him like how? It’s time our parents should stop these old ways of threatening us.

@kwamekumi890 commented:

I don’t know why this should be a problem. If the son had it a good way, he should just tell his father and he won’t disown him. Unless he himself knows he had it the wrong way. This car is very expensive.

@kwadwosheldon said:

I don’t see the problem here! Just show him where you got the money to buy a Ghc400000 car A responsible father

Black Sherif claims he owns only a bike

The 2023 VGMA artiste of the year, Black Sherif revealed that he does not own a car but only has one bike, which was given to him as a gift.

The musician explained that he only has money to work and care for himself not to spend on luxuries.

He added that he was content with his current condition and remains focused on his music career.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh