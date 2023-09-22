When Maame Serwa was leaving Ghana for the UK, she intended to go to school and return

According to her, when she received her first salary in the UK after working for only one week, she decided not to return to Ghana

The Ghanaian nurse has since been joined by her husband and three children and is working her way up the medical ladder in the UK

A Ghanaian woman who resides in the UK has explained what made her decide to stay and work abroad.

Maame Serwa said she was already working as a nurse in Ghana before leaving for the UK to further her education.

According to her, when she got to the UK and received her first week's salary, she decided she would rather stay back after school and work there.

"Before I left Ghana, I was working with Trust Hospital. They pay well, but when I received my first week's salary after working in the UK, I knew I wanted to stay and work here. Our lectures were online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Agencies in the UK kept calling to hire nurses."

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Maame Serwa said during her early days in the UK, she shared an apartment with a friend. However, through the salary she receives from her job, she got a three-bedroom apartment and brought her family to join her.

Ghanaian in the US earns GH¢17K in two weeks.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian in the US said he was surprised when he received his first salary abroad.

Felix Nyarko indicated he was paid GH¢17,000 every other week and was so happy to receive such an amount when he converted it to Ghana Cedis.

He said travelling to the USA has improved his life, and he is happy.

US-based Ghanaian makes $85K annually.

Another Ghanaian living in the US said he earns $85,000 yearly working in the supply and logistics sector.

Emmanuel Amponsah said he works from home, giving him time to do other things.

He said that even though living in the US can be stressful, one can live peacefully without being stressed, contrary to how it is portrayed by many.

Ghanaian truck driver in the US said he earns GH₵3,500 daily

Another Ghanaian man said he makes GH₵3,500 daily as a truck driver in the US.

Isaac, who lives in Michigan, said from his earnings, he is happy he travelled to the US six years ago.

He explained that though he isn’t well-educated, he makes $300 daily. He encouraged people who have the opportunity to travel to do so for a better life.

