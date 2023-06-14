The move by a young bank staff to outwit the system and siphon clients' money has backfired

The 25-year-old has been arrested with other accomplices sighted for allegedly stealing GH¢1.2 million

Netizens have taken to Twitter to have a say over the actions of the young man

Social media has gone agog following news that a 25-year-old bank staff had been apprehended by the police after reportedly stealing a whopping GH¢1.2 million from clients' bank accounts.

The suspect, Emmanuel Sakyi Afriyie is reported to have embarked on the act with six accomplices.

Ghanaians react to arrest of banker arrested for stealing Photo credit:@Westend61 @Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He is said to have stolen the money from the account of seven customers of the bank within a spate of two months.

News of his act has triggered reactions from many people, who have taken to Twitter to make their reservations known about the issue at hand.

Ghanaians react to the news of Emmanuel Afriyie's alleged act

One social media user who is identified as @SIKOFFICIAL on Twitter described the act as “money heist gone wrong”.

Others who thronged the comment sections also expressed surprise over the young man's actions.

@Huey_y_ reacted:

A 25 years old guy who has landed a job in this economy, and Instead of working your way up smartly and diligently, you chose to impress the street…guess he’s happy now

@eugene_amoasi commented:

Some of you guys are born so lucky. 25 years and you have a career(job) already in this our Ghana. People finish university and they stay home forever without a job. 25 years and you're messing up like that.?

@GraphianTv added

The pressure from friends can lead to this! The system is so corrupt that the young people turn to do dubious things to flex in life. Sad

@wise_moni stated:

In Ghana you will think you will never get caught stealing, meanwhile you’re being watched all way long

@only1Richway wrote:

Oh okay so this guy knows something about the 1200 cedis that miraculously disappeared from my account

Ghanaian arrested in the U.S. for alleged role in $5m fraud

YEN.com.gh meanwhile reported that another young Ghanaian man based in the US has been nabbed by US authorities for his alleged involvement in an extensive crime syndicate.

Kenneth Anim, 38, was arrested on July 12 after the FBI led an investigation to unravel his alleged involvement in various criminal activities, including romance scams.

He stands to face 20 years in prison and a possible $500,000 maximum fine if found guilty.

Source: YEN.com.gh