Akua Donkor's eldest child, Akwasi Baffour, has expressed sorrow about the demise of his mother

Speaking in an interview, he shared fond memories they had together and even opened up on their last encounter

Ghanaians have expressed their deepest condolences to the grieving family as they mourn their loss

The son of the late Akua Donkor, the founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), has expressed deep sorrow over his mother's passing.

Speaking in an interview with Yaa Brefo on Onua FM, the eldest child, Akwasi Baffour, said he never got the news that her mother was down with an illness before her demise.

He even opened up about the last moment they shared together just three weeks ago.

"She showed no signs of ill health. I was the one feeling unwell, and she visited me in Ejuratia just three weeks ago."

He also eulogised his mother, adding that her demise had affected him.

What I will fondly remember her for is that she was empathetic and loved us. When you land in trouble, she will not neglect you. This is what I will remember her for, and that is why I am sad and in mourning.

Akua Donkor is reported to have died at Ridge Hospital in Accra at the age of 72.

Ghanaians mourn of Akua Donkor

Social media users who took to the video's comments section expressed sadness over the passing of Akua Donkor.

Maame Gyasiwaa commented:

"We have lost a legend, instead of us to celebrate this woman for her boldness, some of us are commenting NONSENSE."

Belawu Abdul Rahaman added:

"Death doesn’t inform you before arriving. the woman isn't well b’cos u could see she was in distress and struggling to breathe whenever she speaks. RIP"

Ammy Flex added:

"What is this? Death is inevitable. She is 83 years I believe. They should leave the rest to her maker. As alive, let's order our foot steps."

Akua Donkor curses Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akua Donkor confessed that she cursed John Mahama.

According to her, she had cursed the NDC flagbearer, saying he would never be President again.

She disclosed that her curse was caused by the NDC flagbearer showing signs of ingratitude.

