A TikTok user shared a sad video which showed how people living in makeshift structures had their homes flooded with water after a heavy downpour

The video showed two men standing in the water and assessing the level of damage caused by the flooding

Several netizens who saw the video were sad for the affected residents but also thankful to God that they did not have to suffer similar incidents

Several netizens thanked God for what they had and realised they had no cause to complain when they saw a video shared on TikTok by user @gidicribs showing how some residents in a slum had their makeshift structures flooded with water after heavy rains.

Two men assessing level of damage done by heavy flooding. Photo credit: @gidicribs

The video showed two men standing in the water and assessing the level of damage caused by the heavy downpour. The video was accompanied by a caption that read "be thankful, others have it worse than you do. Imagine living here".

In the video, a family could be seen sitting in their room surrounded by water, with nowhere to turn to for help.

Netizens react to the video of the flooded neighbourhood

Several netizens were sad when they saw the video and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Carterofficial commented:

This kind condition dem still dey born ‍♂️

Michael Olarewaju2013 remarked:

Funny enough, someone will still try to extort tithe from people like these.

@winnerssalon enquired:

This is so sad. Is there any way I can get this man's contact or more information about him?

Jatue added:

So sad. The infrastructure needs vast improvement

