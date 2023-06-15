2 thick, tall and curvy girls have been declared by netizens to have lost a dance battle against a miniature lady

Judging by their appearances, many tipped the curvy ladies to win but were taken by surprise when the 'contest' began

At one point in the video, the taller girls stopped to watch and admire the 'smaller' lady's moves

A miniature female has been able to put up a tough competition against some thick ladies in a dance battle that is tearing up a lot of netizens.

When it all began, the thick and tall girls appeared to be carrying all the attention, but that was until the smallish lady in question decided to decorate the dance floor with her talent.

Her dance moves were so intense that the other ladies, who anyone would have tipped to win, stopped dancing to catch a glimpse of her skills.

Miniature girl beats curvy ladies at dance competition Photo credit: @estherjoseph001

Source: TikTok

What netizens said about the miniature girl dancing against the curvy ladies

After watching the full video on the handle @estherjoseph001, many netizens declared the miniature lady the winner of the dance competition.

Check out some of their comments below:

Mekkyjoan commented:

I see Ngo baby for dance floor, my yansh no gree shake again

Sochi said:

I won give her for my ex as birthday surprise package...he deserves happiness

mosesogiribo5 indicated:

NGO is shaking leg and body vibeelessly. Omo I need to learn from the boss ngo

@lankkyblizz mentioned:

My Ngo baby win dis one. O my friend Ngo yansh na e shake pass o... I too love dis gal ajeh.

lovehoha123 stated:

I love her because she no dey watch anybody face. More grace to you baby girl

See the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh