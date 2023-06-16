A funny moment between an elderly man and his grown-up son has left many people in stitches

In the video, which has since gone viral, the young man was seen asking his dad for money to buy food

Netizens who reacted to the video urged the young man not to disturb his dad

A viral video of a young man hassling his elderly dad for money to buy food has cracked ribs on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the elderly man had apparently bought two balls of kenkey and fish and was about his enjoy his meal when his grown-up son popped up from nowhere saying he was hungry and wanted to eat the food.

A young man disturbs his elderly father as he tried to eat Photo credit:@festusbinkura/TikTok

Source: TikTok

To prove that he was serious, he started following his dad around and even attempted to eat his dad's food.

His rude actions irked the elderly man, who retorted that he wasn't ready to eat with him and urged him to buy his own food if he was indeed starving.

The elderly man, who seemed angry at that point, warned his son not to disturb him and allow him to eat the food in peace.

As they argued back and forth, the young man admonished his dad to play his role as his father by providing him with food.

He even tried reporting him to a woman, who was obviously taken aback by what she was seeing.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to the hilarious moment

Social media users who reacted to the video laughed off at the actions of the young man, with many urging him not to trouble his dad.

Bamfo Akoto indicated:

Why do you always worry dad like that

hajiaempress37 stated:

I love you and your dad you guys are so sweet

kwesiwals added:

the whole world, you den your sister udey stress the old man pass.

kobby Bright indicated

Obeng why na?? You too dey worry the old boy,Abeg make great eat in peace

