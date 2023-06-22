Joshua Clottey is a former Ghanaian boxer who is a two-time IBF, WBO, and WBA world champion

The popular boxer has alleged that young Ghanaian boxers are no longer in the international scene because they are womanising

He encouraged the young boxers to focus and give enough time to their training instead of other things

Joshua Clottey, a former International Boxing Federation (IBF) champion, has lamented the absence of highly regarded boxers in the nation right now.

He claimed that womanising has proven to be the number one challenge of the current generation of boxers.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, Joshua Clottey said some of the current young boxers are not disciplined enough to prioritise the sport over women and sexual activities.

Joshua Clottey encouraged young boxers to stay focused and disciplined Photo credit: @29photstudio and @acepowerpromotions Source: Instagram

He said most of the young boxers would rather engage in multiple sexual relationship activities than train for the discipline they have become professionals in.

He said the dreams of the young Ghanaian boxers are shuttered because of the several sexual escapades.

In order to excel in their careers, Clottey recommended that young boxers stay away from too much sex and instead concentrate on their training. Clottey, therefore, cautioned young boxers to:

“There are too many women around these upcoming fighters and that is not helping them because instead of training, they rather engage in womanizing. This is one of the things that kill their careers because you are sleeping with so many women at a very tender age and you won’t have the chance to concentrate."

You can have a woman but she must not impede your career

In order not to be misunderstood, Clottey clarified that he is not saying young boxers should avoid women totally. He explained that he is rather urging them not to pursue every woman they see since this could hinder their career development.

He said dedication, self-discipline, and a focus on training are very important to succeed in the sport.

Source: YEN.com.gh