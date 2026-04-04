Nana Yaa Kyeraa, a journalist with Angel FM, left her US-based husband after they had been married for four years

The journalist's marriage was foretold by the renowned Ghanaian man of God, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Ghanaians on social media who saw the news thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Nana Yaa Kyeraa, a journalist with Angel FM, has ended her marriage after four years with her husband, who lives in the United States of America.

Angel FM‘s morning socio-political show, Nana Yaa Kyeraa, got married on May 28, 2022.

Angel FM’s Yaa Kyeraa reportedly leaves her husband after they were married for four years. Photo credit: Yaa Kyeraa

Source: Facebook

Before her wedding in 2022, renowned Ghanaian man of God, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, prophesied to Nana Yaa Kyeraa.

In a video, the man of God said he told Nana Yaa Kyeraa that she would marry by December 2021. Even though her man arrived in Ghana in 2021 and wanted them to marry before the year ended, Yaa Kyeraa said she was not ready.

According to the man of God, the man stayed in Ghana for about seven months just to marry the love of his life. He was in Ghana from November 2021 till he married his wife in May 2022.

A video from their traditional ceremony showed Nana Yaa Kyeraa in a kente attire while her husband was clad in a kente cloth. There were several of her colleagues from ABN Network present at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, it is not clear why the marriage ended and what her next steps would be after the divorce.

Reactions to Yaa Kyeraa's divorce

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @Dek360Ghana on X. Read them below:

@Gnmea22_Ntyd said:

"Are you all surprised 😮 noooo the trend has just begun. Abi dem get women or woman of valour. Hahahaha, all these media and other corporate ladies will be following 🤣 men just be on guard."

@lawzywan72 wrote:

"Herrh Mmaa no afa cmo ho adwene 😹😹."

@TesiaBorngreat said:

"They'll divorce and be following people's husbands 😂...because at a certain age in a woman's life, men in her age bracket are all married and those not presently married too are either baby fathers or divorcè."

@LeeSan55562405 wrote:

"Single and lonely women are happy they got a new member 😆 🤣 😂."

@kwabena_Hackman said:

"Hmmm, marriage is not for everyone."

@eugeneblacq wrote:

"They didn’t take the matter to Aunty Naa first?"

@realkofi_gh1 said:

"I always wondered why The Late Ampadu and his beloved 'Agartha', whom he used in the Agartha song, divorced. I wondered why love couldn't bind them. Someone he couldn't stay a day without being with. Then I was told, love alone doesn't keep a marriage."

@NanaQuophyJnr94 wrote:

"Year of Divorce."

@jaime_jfk said:

"Let’s finish with Afua Asantewaa. She’s on fire."

@ansuedwin14 wrote:

"Maybe she has found a better man."

Source: YEN.com.gh