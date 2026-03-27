A Ghanaian man residing in Canada has been celebrated after a video of him went viral online

This comes after he opened up about the assistance he often gives to new Ghanaian entrants who arrive in the country

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have praised him for the thoughtful gesture

A young Ghanaian man, who lives in Canada, has earned plaudits after a video of him went viral on social media.

This comes after he spoke about the need for Ghanaians in Canada to consider helping thier fellow nationals in distress whenever they encounter them.

A Ghanaian resident in Canada explains why he offers support to Ghanaian entrants at the airport. Photo credit: @t.ipee/TikTok, Marc Bruxelle/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Known on TikTok as @t.ipee, the young man posted a video of himself standing at Montréal–Trudeau International Airport, where he explained that some Ghanaians become stranded immediately upon arrival.

He said this could happen due to several factors, such as delays in being picked up at the airport and even disappointment from loved ones who promised help but failed to show up.

In this vein, he has taken it upon himself to frequent the airport, offering immediate assistance, which he says can go a long way to help them.

He opened up on how new entrants are often interrogated by airport officials, especially when there is suspicion that accommodation could become a problem.

“This is me at the airport, and I often come to the arrivals area hoping to see a Ghanaian. When I do, I give them a ride and drop them off. You have to assist each other here because it is not easy. Some people come in and are deported because the person meant to pick them up failed to show up.”

Ghanaian abroad explains that one can thrive at home without chasing greener pastures abroad. Photo credit: Riska/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing this report, the video had garnered over 11,000 likes and 800 comments.

Watch the TikTok video

Reactions to kind gesture Ghanaian in Canada

Social media users who took to the comments section praised him for being thoughtful and for making an effort to assist his fellow countrymen in Canada.

Yaa Yeboah said:

“Thank you paaa. One lady, Jemima, helped my sister and I last year by paying for our cart for us to move from JFK very fast. We couldn’t save her number to reach out to her. God richly bless her wherever she is.”

emeritus miller indicated:

“This guy should be made an ambassador for Ghana in Canada.”

Eshun Berima added:

“But they said only those in UAE are suffering, so why this news? Common sense will teach us all lessons.”

God_did stated:

“Herrr, I swear may you never lack anything in this life. May the Lord of Alpha Hour bless you in abundance.”

Constance opined:

“I don’t know you, but God bless you and your family every day. Amen.”

US lady advises against interacting with Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady in the US warned her followers against interacting with Ghanaians living abroad.

In a video, she gave reasons for her argument, which sparked widespread reactions across social media platforms.

Source: YEN.com.gh