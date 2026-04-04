Ghanaian hiplife star Mzbel has dismissed claims of a romantic or sexual involvement with Afrobeat artist King Promise

She insisted she has never met him in person, urging fans to ignore the rumours

The story comes amid her recent return to music with new singles, including “Rukie” and “Ajele”

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Ghanaian hiplife artist Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, known by her stage name Mzbel, has broken her silence on alleged escapades with Afrobeat star King Promise.

It will be recalled that a social media blogger, DKLass GH, recently published a post suggesting that King Promise had made sexual advances towards Mzbel.

Mzbel breaks her silence on her alleged past escapades with Ghanaian Afro-beat star, King Promise. Photo credit: @mzbeldaily/IG & King Promise/Facebook.

Source: UGC

"King Promise sucked my bre**ast in the studio some time ago," DKLass GH attributed this quote to the female Ghanaian hiplife artist.

However, in a social media post, Mzbel refuted the allegations, labelling them as fake and calling on fans to disregard them.

She further denied having any relationship with the Ghanaian Afrobeat star, insisting that she had never met him in person.

"Mzbelievers, please help me find out who is behind this FAKE NEWS... I've never even met King Promise yet," she wrote on Instagram.

Mzbel, who is also an entrepreneur and media personality, and King Promise have never been seen together publicly or rumoured to be engaged in a romantic relationship, leaving many to wonder where DKLass GH's allegations are coming from.

The only time Mzbel and King Promise's names were linked in the media was due to her vocal support for his career and his recent collaborations with other artists.

In the lead-up to the 2025 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Mzbel publicly threw her weight behind King Promise, stating that he deserved to win the coveted Artiste of the Year title because of his hard work and consistency over the year under review.

Meanwhile, King Promise has consistently maintained in recent interviews that he is single and not in a committed relationship, previously debunking similar rumours regarding TV personalities.

Read Mzbel's IG post below:

Reactions to Mzbel's Dismissal of King Promise Allegations

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Mzbel's post in which she dismissed the allegations about an alleged escapade with King Promise.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@constitutionplus233 said:

"My crush paaaaa e bi so you Dey do? Why I mean how ? @mzbeldaily you broke my heart . You killing me softly."

@mrjamesreinhold also said:

"😂😂😂😂 I am wondering how is it that everyone just like to play around the queen."

@jxtcalme_kwadwo commented

"Am show mega promised am something.#King promise."

Mzbel Returns to the Music Scene

Mzbel has recently returned to the music scene with several new singles in early 2026, marking a significant comeback after a period focusing on her business and personal life.

In March 2026, she released "Rukie," a vibrant Afrobeat and Highlife track that emphasises self-assurance and cultural roots.

Prior to this, she released "Ajele," a danceable, rhythmic song that explores themes of friendship and betrayal, in January 2026.

Mzbel has described the "Ajele" track as "personal," reflecting her real-life experiences with trust.

Singer Mzbel responds to Kwaku Manu over his past claims, denying claims of a house gift from politicians. Photo source: @mzbeldaily, @kwakumanubob

Source: UGC

Mzbel calls out Kwaku Manu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel had reacted to Kwaku Manu's past claims of her and Tracy Boakye being gifted properties by a rich politician.

In a video, the veteran singer denied the actor's claims and explained the reason behind her recent grievances with the NDC.

Mzbel's response to Kwaku Manu's past claims has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh