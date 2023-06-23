The government of Ghana has been asked to explore the option of exporting teachers to Vietnam

A Ghanaian man who teaches in that country said it would help unemployed teachers in Ghana to make some money

He added that the Vietnamese people really like Ghanaian teachers because they are competent

Philemon Buabeng, a young Ghanaian man currently in Vietnam, has appealed to the government of Ghana to consider exporting English teachers to the Asian country.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the 33-year-old who teaches English Language in Vietnam said exporting trained teachers, especially those unemployed, will do the county a lot of good.

He explained that his time in the Southeast Asian country has opened his eyes to the fact that the Vietnamese really fancy Ghanaian teachers, largely due to their competency level.

"Ghanaian teachers here are doing very well because of how we speak our English and the Vietnamese really love Ghanaians, so the government can tap into this by reaching out to the Vietnam government so we export teachers to this place."

Mr Buabeng said the government could leverage that opportunity to set up an embassy there.

The former SHS teacher added that it would also reduce unemployment and help Ghanaian teachers make some good money.

He concluded by advising Ghanaian teachers who wish to make the journey to Vietnam on their own to ensure that they are well-qualified and have the right licenses that can enable them to teach.

Teacher in Vietnam builds a three 3-storey house in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another teacher in Vietnam was overjoyed that she took up the opportunity to ply her trade outside the shores of Ghana.

Nana Akua Appiah Okyere said she was right in her decision to move to Asia to offer her services as a teacher and has had no regrets about it.

She added that the years she has spent teaching in Asia have been worth it, as she has been able to build a house in Ghana and set up some businesses.

I own a three-storey building at Kasoa as well as a few businesses. For the house, I actually started building it in 2017 and by 2019, I had completed and furnished it.

